Entering a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4), the Boston Bruins (16-4-3) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3 at TD Garden.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Damon Severson D Out Oblique Cole Sillinger C Questionable Upper Body Daniil Tarasov G Out Knee

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSOH, and ESPN+

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 77 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.

It has the league's third-best goal differential at +19.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets have 73 goals this season (2.9 per game), 13th in the NHL.

Columbus gives up 3.4 goals per game (84 total), which ranks 28th in the league.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -11.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-300) Blue Jackets (+240) 6

