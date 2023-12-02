Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in York County, Maine today? We have what you need below.

York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sanford High School at Biddeford High School

Game Time: 8:30 AM ET on December 2

8:30 AM ET on December 2 Location: Biddeford, ME

Biddeford, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Sanford High School at York High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 2

10:00 AM ET on December 2 Location: York, ME

York, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Gorham High School at Noble High School