Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Washington County, Maine today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maine Central Institute at Washington Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: East Machias, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Aroostook Junior-Senior High School at Machias Memorial High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Machias, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.