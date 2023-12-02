Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Somerset County, Maine today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Somerset County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maine Central Institute at Washington Academy

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2

East Machias, ME Conference: B North

B North How to Stream: Watch Here

Skowhegan Area High School at Morse High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 2

Bath, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Skowhegan Area High School at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2

6:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Brunswick, ME

Brunswick, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School