Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sagadahoc County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Sagadahoc County, Maine, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sagadahoc County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Yarmouth Academy at Morse High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Bath, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skowhegan Area High School at Morse High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Bath, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
