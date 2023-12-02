Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Penobscot County, Maine today, we've got what you need.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belfast Area High School at Old Town High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Old Town, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattanawcook Academy at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Hermon, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orono High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Corinth, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
