Will Pavel Zacha Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 2?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Pavel Zacha a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Zacha stats and insights
- In eight of 22 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Zacha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|14:42
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|21:08
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|22:41
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|W 5-2
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
