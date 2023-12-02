The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Oskar Steen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

Steen has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Steen has zero points on the power play.

Steen's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:15 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:03 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:37 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:19 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:17 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:27 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 4:08 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:31 Home W 4-1

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

