Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) and the Boston Bruins (15-4-3, second), square off on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN and NHL Network in a matchup between two of the conference's top-ranked teams.
The Bruins' offense has totaled 35 goals in their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 30 goals. They have had 32 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored nine goals (28.1%). They are 5-3-2 over those contests.
To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have a record of 15-4-3 this season and are 2-3-5 in overtime matchups.
- In the seven games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.
- When Boston has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-2-1 record).
- The Bruins have scored at least three goals 18 times, earning 30 points from those matchups (14-2-2).
- Boston has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Boston is 8-0-1 (17 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Bruins finished 7-4-2 in those matchups (16 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Bruins AVG
|Bruins Rank
|12th
|3.29
|Goals Scored
|3.32
|10th
|19th
|3.29
|Goals Allowed
|2.5
|5th
|11th
|31.8
|Shots
|31.8
|11th
|25th
|32.2
|Shots Allowed
|31.6
|22nd
|7th
|24.62%
|Power Play %
|22.22%
|10th
|18th
|78.87%
|Penalty Kill %
|88.37%
|4th
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
