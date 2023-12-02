The Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) and the Boston Bruins (15-4-3, second), square off on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN and NHL Network in a matchup between two of the conference's top-ranked teams.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Bruins' offense has totaled 35 goals in their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 30 goals. They have had 32 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored nine goals (28.1%). They are 5-3-2 over those contests.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-110)

Maple Leafs (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have a record of 15-4-3 this season and are 2-3-5 in overtime matchups.

In the seven games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.

When Boston has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-2-1 record).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals 18 times, earning 30 points from those matchups (14-2-2).

Boston has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Boston is 8-0-1 (17 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Bruins finished 7-4-2 in those matchups (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 12th 3.29 Goals Scored 3.32 10th 19th 3.29 Goals Allowed 2.5 5th 11th 31.8 Shots 31.8 11th 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 31.6 22nd 7th 24.62% Power Play % 22.22% 10th 18th 78.87% Penalty Kill % 88.37% 4th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.