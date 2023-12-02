Saturday's game features the Maine Black Bears (4-4) and the Fordham Rams (5-2) facing off at Rose Hill Gymnasium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 60-59 victory for Maine according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Black Bears dropped their last outing 67-59 against Indiana on Thursday.

Maine vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Maine vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 60, Fordham 59

Other America East Predictions

Maine Schedule Analysis

When the Black Bears defeated the Rhode Island Rams, the No. 84 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-48 on November 14, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Maine has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Maine 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 84) on November 14

60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 215) on November 25

58-48 on the road over La Salle (No. 224) on November 9

69-48 at home over UMass (No. 284) on November 12

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 18.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

18.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Adrianna Smith: 12.3 PTS, 11.3 REB, 39.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

12.3 PTS, 11.3 REB, 39.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Caroline Bornemann: 6.6 PTS, 35 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

6.6 PTS, 35 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37) Sarah Talon: 6.5 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

6.5 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Olivia Rockwood: 5 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears have a -23 scoring differential, falling short by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 57.6 points per game, 302nd in college basketball, and are allowing 60.5 per outing to rank 120th in college basketball.

