Maine vs. Fordham Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Saturday's game features the Maine Black Bears (4-4) and the Fordham Rams (5-2) facing off at Rose Hill Gymnasium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 60-59 victory for Maine according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.
The Black Bears dropped their last outing 67-59 against Indiana on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Maine vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Maine vs. Fordham Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maine 60, Fordham 59
Other America East Predictions
Maine Schedule Analysis
- When the Black Bears defeated the Rhode Island Rams, the No. 84 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-48 on November 14, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- Maine has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Maine 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 84) on November 14
- 60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 215) on November 25
- 58-48 on the road over La Salle (No. 224) on November 9
- 69-48 at home over UMass (No. 284) on November 12
Maine Leaders
- Anne Simon: 18.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
- Adrianna Smith: 12.3 PTS, 11.3 REB, 39.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Caroline Bornemann: 6.6 PTS, 35 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)
- Sarah Talon: 6.5 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Olivia Rockwood: 5 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)
Maine Performance Insights
- The Black Bears have a -23 scoring differential, falling short by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 57.6 points per game, 302nd in college basketball, and are allowing 60.5 per outing to rank 120th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.