For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jakub Lauko a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lauko stats and insights

Lauko is yet to score through 15 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Lauko has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:29 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:31 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:24 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:46 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 11:30 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.