The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) will square off in the SEC Championship Game. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Georgia vs. Alabama? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Georgia vs. Alabama?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia 28, Alabama 25

Georgia 28, Alabama 25 Georgia has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 11-0.

The Bulldogs have played in 11 games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won every time.

This is the first time Alabama will play as an underdog this season.

The Crimson Tide have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Alabama (+5.5)



Alabama (+5.5) Georgia has four wins in 12 games versus the spread this year.

So far in 2023, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more 12 times and are 4-8 ATS in those games.

Alabama has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) This season, five of Georgia's 12 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points.

In the Alabama's 12 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 55.5 is 19.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Georgia (39.6 points per game) and Alabama (35.8 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54 54.4 53.5 Implied Total AVG 39.3 41.6 36.2 ATS Record 4-8-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 6-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 52.7 49.4 Implied Total AVG 33 33.3 32.6 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-3-0 4-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 5-1 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.