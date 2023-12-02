Should you bet on Derek Forbort to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Forbort stats and insights

Forbort is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

Forbort has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Forbort recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:44 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:57 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:27 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:28 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:05 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.