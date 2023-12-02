Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 2?
Should you bet on David Pastrnak to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)
Pastrnak stats and insights
- Pastrnak has scored in 11 of 22 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 11 assists.
- He has a 12.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.6 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 69 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Pastrnak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:05
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|21:12
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|20:31
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|0
|3
|13:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|3
|1
|2
|17:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|22:06
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|20:07
|Home
|W 5-2
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
