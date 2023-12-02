Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. There are prop bets for McAvoy available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, McAvoy has averaged 19:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

McAvoy has a goal in three games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 18 games this year, McAvoy has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

McAvoy has an assist in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

McAvoy's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

There is a 48.8% chance of McAvoy having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 69 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 18 Games 4 17 Points 1 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

