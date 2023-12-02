Player prop bet options for William Nylander, David Pastrnak and others are available when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Pastrnak's 13 goals and 20 assists in 22 games for Boston add up to 33 total points on the season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 2 2 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Nov. 25 1 0 1 6 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 1 1 5 at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Brad Marchand has helped lead the offense for Boston this season with seven goals and 12 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2

Pavel Zacha Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Pavel Zacha is a key player on offense for Boston with eight goals and 10 assists.

Zacha Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 30 1 1 2 3 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Nov. 25 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 1 1 0 at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors (28 total points), having put up 12 goals and 16 assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 28 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Nov. 25 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Wild Nov. 19 1 1 2 3

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 30 3 0 3 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 at Wild Nov. 19 0 2 2 1

