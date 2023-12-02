Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Maple Leafs on December 2, 2023
Player prop bet options for William Nylander, David Pastrnak and others are available when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Pastrnak's 13 goals and 20 assists in 22 games for Boston add up to 33 total points on the season.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Brad Marchand has helped lead the offense for Boston this season with seven goals and 12 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
Pavel Zacha Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Pavel Zacha is a key player on offense for Boston with eight goals and 10 assists.
Zacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors (28 total points), having put up 12 goals and 16 assists.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
Mitchell Marner Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) to the team.
Marner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 30
|3
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Wild
|Nov. 19
|0
|2
|2
|1
