Pavel Zacha and Auston Matthews are two of the best players to watch when the Boston Bruins face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

David Pastrnak has been a major player for Boston this season, collecting 33 points in 22 games.

Brad Marchand has chipped in with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists).

Zacha has scored eight goals and added 10 assists in 22 games for Boston.

Linus Ullmark (7-3-1) has a 2.6 goals against average and a .917% save percentage (13th in league).

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

William Nylander is a top offensive contributor for his club with 28 points (1.3 per game), as he has scored 12 goals and 16 assists in 21 games (playing 20:33 per game).

Mitchell Marner has made a major impact for Toronto this season with 23 points (eight goals and 15 assists).

This season, Matthews has scored 14 goals and contributed nine assists for Toronto, giving him a point total of 23.

In the crease, Ilya Samsonov has a record of 4-1-3 in 10 games this season, conceding 31 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 224 saves and an .878 save percentage, 58th in the league.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 10th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.29 12th 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3.29 19th 10th 31.8 Shots 31.8 10th 22nd 31.6 Shots Allowed 32.2 25th 10th 22.22% Power Play % 24.62% 7th 4th 88.37% Penalty Kill % 78.87% 18th

