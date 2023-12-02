The Boston Bruins (15-4-3) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road in a projected competitive matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-3), who have -105 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on NESN and NHL Network.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

NESN and NHL Network Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Toronto has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 11 of 21 games this season.

The Bruins have been victorious in 11 of their 18 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (61.1%).

The Maple Leafs have not been an underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Boston has put together an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of its games).

Toronto has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the -105 odds on them winning this game.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-5 7-3-0 6.0 3.50 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.50 3.00 9 28.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 1-9 7-3-0 6.6 3.40 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.40 3.30 5 18.5% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

