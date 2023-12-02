How to Watch the Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will battle when the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-3) host the second-place Boston Bruins (15-4-3) on Saturday, December 2 at Scotiabank Arena.
Check out the Maple Leafs-Bruins game on NESN and NHL Network.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|Maple Leafs
|3-2 (F/SO) BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins' total of 55 goals conceded (2.5 per game) is third in the NHL.
- With 73 goals (3.3 per game), the Bruins have the NHL's ninth-best offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|22
|13
|20
|33
|25
|11
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|22
|7
|12
|19
|21
|10
|25%
|Pavel Zacha
|22
|8
|10
|18
|9
|10
|50.8%
|Charlie Coyle
|22
|9
|9
|18
|10
|11
|52.9%
|Charlie McAvoy
|18
|3
|14
|17
|16
|2
|-
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs rank 17th in goals against, conceding 69 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.
- The Maple Leafs' 69 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 34 goals during that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|21
|12
|16
|28
|11
|16
|10%
|Mitchell Marner
|21
|8
|15
|23
|17
|14
|0%
|Auston Matthews
|21
|14
|9
|23
|11
|23
|50.9%
|John Tavares
|21
|7
|13
|20
|14
|13
|61.1%
|Morgan Rielly
|21
|3
|13
|16
|20
|8
|-
