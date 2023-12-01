Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 1
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in York County, Maine today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Living Waters Christian School at Pine Tree Academy
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 1
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Springs Academy at Living Waters Christian School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian Academy at Living Waters Christian School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robert W Traip Academy at Berwick Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: South Berwick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skowhegan Area High School at Noble High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennebunk High School at Windham High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Windham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.