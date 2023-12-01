Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in York County, Maine today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Living Waters Christian School at Pine Tree Academy

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 1

9:00 AM ET on December 1 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Springs Academy at Living Waters Christian School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 1

12:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Christian Academy at Living Waters Christian School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 1

2:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Robert W Traip Academy at Berwick Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 1

4:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: South Berwick, ME

South Berwick, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Skowhegan Area High School at Noble High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 1

5:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: North Berwick, ME

North Berwick, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennebunk High School at Windham High School