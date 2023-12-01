Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Somerset County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Somerset County, Maine today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Somerset County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skowhegan Area High School at Noble High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine Central Institute at Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Corinth, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
