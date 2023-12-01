Strasbourg and Stade Reims hit the pitch in the only matchup on the Ligue 1 schedule today.

In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know regarding today's Ligue 1 action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Stade Reims vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg makes the trip to match up with Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.