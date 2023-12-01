Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brown had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his last game, which ended in a 124-97 win versus the Bulls.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.9 22.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 4.6 Assists 2.5 3.6 4.2 PRA -- 30.5 31 PR -- 26.9 26.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Brown has made 8.3 shots per game, which accounts for 18.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 14.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Brown's opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.6.

Giving up 112.4 points per game, the 76ers are the 13th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the 76ers have given up 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 27 per contest.

Giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 36 11 2 2 2 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.