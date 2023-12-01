Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - December 1
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Cumberland County, Maine? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Living Waters Christian School at Pine Tree Academy
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 1
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian Academy at Pine Tree Academy
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 1
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Springs Academy at Pine Tree Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Elizabeth High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennebunk High School at Windham High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Windham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
