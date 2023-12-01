A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.7 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (14-4) host Joel Embiid (first, 32.0) and the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6).

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and 76ers.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the 76ers allow to opponents.

Boston is 10-0 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.

The Celtics record 116.3 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 112.4 the 76ers allow.

Boston has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are scoring 122.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 111.1 points per contest.

Defensively Boston has played better at home this season, allowing 103.8 points per game, compared to 109.1 in road games.

The Celtics are draining 17.5 treys per game with a 39.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 3.4 more threes and 7% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries