At TD Garden on Friday, December 1, 2023, the Boston Celtics (10-2) host the Philadelphia 76ers (9-3) in a matchup between the top two clubs in the Eastern Conference at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-PH.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, NBCS-PH

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posts 29.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Brown puts up 24.7 points, 6.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis puts up 20.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the floor and 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White averages 15.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 2.0 blocks.

76ers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Joel Embiid gives the 76ers 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots (first in league).

The 76ers are receiving 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey this season.

Tobias Harris is putting up 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He is draining 66.7% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA) and 54.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. gets the 76ers 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while averaging 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

De'Anthony Melton gets the 76ers 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while delivering 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Celtics vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Celtics 76ers 118.4 Points Avg. 120.4 105.9 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 47.5% Field Goal % 48.4% 36.7% Three Point % 37.0%

