A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.7 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (14-4) host Joel Embiid (first, 32 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH. The Celtics are 5.5-point favorites.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - 76ers 111

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 5.5)

Celtics (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-5.9)

Celtics (-5.9) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.8

The Celtics have covered the spread less often than the 76ers this year, tallying an ATS record of 10-8-0, compared to the 12-6-0 mark of the Sixers.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 8-6 ATS record Boston racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Boston's games have gone over the total 44.4% of the time this season (eight out of 18), less often than Philadelphia's games have (12 out of 18).

The Celtics have a .765 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-4) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the 76ers as a moneyline underdog (1-2).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics are putting up 116.3 points per game this season (eighth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift defensively, ceding just 106.7 points per game (third-best).

Boston is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 47.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 43.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Celtics are dishing out 24.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston ranks second-worst in the NBA with 11.4 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in league).

The Celtics rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.6 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

