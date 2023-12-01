The Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) will lean on Joel Embiid (first in NBA, 32 points per game) to help them defeat Jayson Tatum (eighth in league, 27.7) and the Boston Celtics (14-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at TD Garden, at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics average 116.3 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 106.7 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +172 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The 76ers outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game (posting 120.2 points per game, fourth in league, and allowing 112.4 per contest, 13th in NBA) and have a +139 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 236.5 points per game, 12.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender a combined 219.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this contest's total.

Boston has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Philadelphia is 12-6-0 ATS this season.

Celtics and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

