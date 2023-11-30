On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Trent Frederic going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

  • In four of 21 games this season, Frederic has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Frederic has zero points on the power play.
  • Frederic averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.5%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (four per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:56 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:56 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 15:21 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:14 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 3-2

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

