The Indiana Hoosiers (5-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Maine Black Bears (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers' 82.0 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 59.6 the Black Bears give up to opponents.

Indiana is 5-1 when it scores more than 59.6 points.

Maine has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.0 points.

The 57.4 points per game the Black Bears average are 6.3 fewer points than the Hoosiers allow (63.7).

When Indiana allows fewer than 57.4 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Black Bears are shooting 37.4% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Hoosiers concede.

The Hoosiers make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Black Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 15.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

15.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Adrianna Smith: 12.0 PTS, 11.0 REB, 38.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

12.0 PTS, 11.0 REB, 38.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Caroline Bornemann: 7.3 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

7.3 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Sarah Talon: 6.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Olivia Rockwood: 5.3 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

Maine Schedule