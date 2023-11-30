How to Watch the Maine vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (5-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Maine Black Bears (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Hoosiers' 82.0 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 59.6 the Black Bears give up to opponents.
- Indiana is 5-1 when it scores more than 59.6 points.
- Maine has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.0 points.
- The 57.4 points per game the Black Bears average are 6.3 fewer points than the Hoosiers allow (63.7).
- When Indiana allows fewer than 57.4 points, it is 3-0.
- This season the Black Bears are shooting 37.4% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Hoosiers concede.
- The Hoosiers make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Black Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.
Maine Leaders
- Anne Simon: 15.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Adrianna Smith: 12.0 PTS, 11.0 REB, 38.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Caroline Bornemann: 7.3 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
- Sarah Talon: 6.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Olivia Rockwood: 5.3 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Richmond
|L 77-43
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 60-54
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Drake
|L 72-56
|Knapp Center
|11/30/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
