How to Watch the LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads square off when the LSU Tigers (7-1) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Hokies, victors in four in a row.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
LSU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies score an average of 80.3 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 63.5 the Tigers allow.
- Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it scores more than 63.5 points.
- LSU has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.3 points.
- The 95.3 points per game the Tigers average are 37.0 more points than the Hokies allow (58.3).
- When LSU totals more than 58.3 points, it is 7-1.
- Virginia Tech is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 95.3 points.
- The Tigers are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 15.5% higher than the Hokies concede to opponents (35.2%).
- The Hokies' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.6 higher than the Tigers have given up.
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66.0 FG%
Virginia Tech Leaders
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 106-47
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/24/2023
|Niagara
|W 99-65
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Virginia
|W 76-73
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/10/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/12/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 72-51
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Kansas
|W 59-58
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Tulane
|W 76-70
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Radford
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
