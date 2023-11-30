Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kennebec County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Kennebec County, Maine today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cheverus High School at Messalonskee High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Oakland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
