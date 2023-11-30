James van Riemsdyk will be among those in action Thursday when his Boston Bruins play the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. There are prop bets for van Riemsdyk available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, van Riemsdyk has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 13:29 on the ice per game.

In four of 20 games this year, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 20 games this year, van Riemsdyk has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 20 games this season, van Riemsdyk has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 53.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of van Riemsdyk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team's -52 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 20 Games 3 14 Points 2 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.