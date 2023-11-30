In the upcoming matchup versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on James van Riemsdyk to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Sharks this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 88 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 14:05 Away L 7-4 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:35 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:10 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:05 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:56 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 13:52 Away L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.