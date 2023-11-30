In the upcoming matchup against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Hampus Lindholm to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Lindholm scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 88 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:41 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:37 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:22 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:46 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:56 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:25 Away W 3-2

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

