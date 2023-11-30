The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) enter a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Insights

The Cowboys rack up 31.5 points per game, 8.9 more than the Seahawks allow per contest (22.6).

Seattle scores 20.8 points per game, four more than Dallas surrenders (16.8).

The Cowboys collect 29.1 more yards per game (377.6) than the Seahawks allow per contest (348.5).

Seattle collects 41.3 more yards per game (317.6) than Dallas gives up (276.3).

This season, the Cowboys run for just 2.4 fewer yards (115.3) than the Seahawks allow per contest (117.7).

This year Seattle runs for 13.3 fewer yards per game (95.8) than Dallas allows (109.1).

This year, the Cowboys have 10 turnovers, five fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (15).

Seattle has 13 giveaways this season, while Dallas has 17 takeaways.

Cowboys Home Performance

At home, the Cowboys put up 41 points per game and concede 12. That's more than they score overall (31.5), but less than they allow (16.8).

At home, the Cowboys rack up 443.4 yards per game and give up 259.2. That's more than they gain overall (377.6), but less than they allow (276.3).

Dallas racks up 317.8 passing yards per game at home (55.4 more than its overall average), and gives up 173.6 at home (6.4 more than overall).

The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (125.6) is higher than their overall average (115.3). And their average yards conceded at home (85.6) is lower than overall (109.1).

At home, the Cowboys convert 52.2% of third downs and allow 25.4% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.7%), and less than they allow (34.3%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 New York W 49-17 FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina W 33-10 FOX 11/23/2023 Washington W 45-10 CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia - NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami - FOX

Seahawks Away Performance

The Seahawks score 18.6 points per game on the road (2.2 less than their overall average), and concede 21 on the road (1.6 less than overall).

The Seahawks' average yards gained (300) and conceded (332.4) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 317.6 and 348.5, respectively.

Seattle's average yards passing in away games (222.8) is higher than its overall average (221.8). And its average yards allowed in away games (204.4) is lower than overall (230.7).

The Seahawks' average yards rushing away from home (77.2) is lower than their overall average (95.8). But their average yards allowed in road games (128) is higher than overall (117.7).

The Seahawks convert 30.6% of third downs away from home (0.7% lower than their overall average), and give up 38.3% on the road (5.8% lower than overall).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Washington W 29-26 FOX 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles L 17-16 CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco L 31-13 NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 12/17/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 12/24/2023 at Tennessee - CBS

