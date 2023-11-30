Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. If you're considering a bet on McAvoy against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, McAvoy has averaged 19:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

McAvoy has a goal in three of 17 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

McAvoy has a point in 11 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

McAvoy has an assist in eight of 17 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

McAvoy's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

There is a 54.5% chance of McAvoy having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 88 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-52).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 17 Games 3 16 Points 4 3 Goals 1 13 Assists 3

