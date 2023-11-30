Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Sharks on November 30, 2023
Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak and others are listed when the Boston Bruins host the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 19:19 per game.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|8
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) to the team.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
Charlie Coyle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Charlie Coyle's season total of 18 points has come from nine goals and nine assists.
Coyle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Fabian Zetterlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Fabian Zetterlund has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with six goals and three assists.
Zetterlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Kraken
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
