When the Boston Bruins play the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden on Thursday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), David Pastrnak and Tomas Hertl should be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Bruins vs. Sharks Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Boston, Pastrnak has 31 points in 21 games (13 goals, 18 assists).

Brad Marchand has picked up 19 points (0.9 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists.

Charlie Coyle's 18 points this season are via nine goals and nine assists.

Jeremy Swayman's record is 7-1-2. He has given up 25 goals (2.38 goals against average) and made 304 saves.

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl is a top offensive contributor for his team with 16 points (0.7 per game), as he has recorded four goals and 12 assists in 21 games (playing 19:58 per game).

Calen Addison's nine points this season, including zero goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for San Jose.

This season, Fabian Zetterlund has scored six goals and contributed three assists for San Jose, giving him a point total of nine.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a record of 2-6-0 in nine games this season, conceding 30 goals (4.1 goals against average) with 241 saves and an .889 save percentage, 49th in the league.

Bruins vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 10th 3.33 Goals Scored 1.64 32nd 6th 2.62 Goals Allowed 4 32nd 12th 31.5 Shots 24.5 32nd 23rd 31.9 Shots Allowed 36.8 32nd 10th 22.06% Power Play % 19.67% 19th 5th 87.65% Penalty Kill % 73.08% 30th

