How to Watch the Bruins vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (14-4-3) will host the San Jose Sharks (5-15-2) -- who've lost nine straight on the road -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch the action on ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA as the Bruins and the Sharks play.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Sharks Additional Info
Bruins vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/19/2023
|Sharks
|Bruins
|3-1 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 55 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Bruins' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|21
|13
|18
|31
|23
|10
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|21
|7
|12
|19
|19
|10
|25%
|Charlie Coyle
|21
|9
|9
|18
|9
|9
|52.9%
|Charlie McAvoy
|17
|3
|13
|16
|15
|2
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|21
|7
|9
|16
|9
|9
|50.3%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks give up four goals per game (88 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- The Sharks' 36 goals on the season (1.6 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Sharks are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 22 goals over that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|21
|4
|12
|16
|5
|16
|58.5%
|Calen Addison
|22
|0
|9
|9
|3
|4
|-
|Fabian Zetterlund
|22
|6
|3
|9
|8
|10
|50%
|William Eklund
|22
|4
|4
|8
|5
|10
|26.1%
|Mike Hoffman
|21
|6
|2
|8
|6
|7
|50%
