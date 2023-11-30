Bruins vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - November 30
The Boston Bruins' (14-4-3) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Thursday, November 30 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (5-15-2) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jan Rutta
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Tomas Hertl
|C
|Questionable
|Mid-Body
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Oskar Lindblom
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Zadina
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston's 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the ninth-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- It has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +15.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks' 36 goals on the season (1.6 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- San Jose's total of 88 goals allowed (four per game) ranks 32nd in the league.
- They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -52.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bruins vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-450)
|Sharks (+340)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.