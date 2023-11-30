The Boston Bruins' (14-4-3) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Thursday, November 30 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (5-15-2) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Milan Lucic LW Out Personal

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jan Rutta D Out Undisclosed
Tomas Hertl C Questionable Mid-Body
Logan Couture C Out Lower Body
Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger
Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed
Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body
Filip Zadina RW Out Upper Body

Bruins vs. Sharks Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Arena: TD Garden

Bruins Season Insights

  • Boston's 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the ninth-highest scoring team in the NHL.
  • It has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

Sharks Season Insights

  • The Sharks' 36 goals on the season (1.6 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
  • San Jose's total of 88 goals allowed (four per game) ranks 32nd in the league.
  • They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -52.

Bruins vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Bruins (-450) Sharks (+340) 6

