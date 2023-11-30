Will Brandon Carlo Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 30?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brandon Carlo a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carlo stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Carlo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Carlo has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 88 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carlo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:16
|Away
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.