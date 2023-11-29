Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Somerset County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you live in Somerset County, Maine and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Somerset County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison Area Memorial High School at Maine Central Institute
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Pittsfield, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
