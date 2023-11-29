The Maine Black Bears (4-4) are favored by 4.5 points against the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 131.5 in the matchup.

Maine vs. Holy Cross Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Worcester, Massachusetts

Venue: Hart Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maine -4.5 131.5

Maine Betting Records & Stats

Maine and its opponents have combined to score more than 131.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The average total in Maine's outings this year is 137.6, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Black Bears have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

This season, Maine has been favored five times and won two of those games.

The Black Bears have entered three games this season favored by -190 or more and are 1-2 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Maine.

Maine vs. Holy Cross Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maine 3 42.9% 71.3 136.3 66.4 144.7 137.4 Holy Cross 7 100% 65 136.3 78.3 144.7 144.4

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

The Black Bears put up 71.3 points per game, seven fewer points than the 78.3 the Crusaders give up.

Maine vs. Holy Cross Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maine 3-4-0 1-2 3-4-0 Holy Cross 3-4-0 2-2 3-4-0

Maine vs. Holy Cross Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maine Holy Cross 8-4 Home Record 6-9 5-12 Away Record 4-11 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

