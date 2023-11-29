Wednesday's game at Hart Recreation Center has the Maine Black Bears (4-4) going head to head against the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on November 29. Our computer prediction projects a 72-66 victory for Maine.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maine vs. Holy Cross Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Hart Recreation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Maine vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 72, Holy Cross 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. Holy Cross

Computer Predicted Spread: Maine (-6.6)

Maine (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.1

Both Holy Cross and Maine are 3-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Crusaders and the Black Bears are 3-4-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears' +39 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.3 points per game (246th in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per outing (99th in college basketball).

Maine is 307th in the nation at 29.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 fewer than the 31.8 its opponents average.

Maine connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) at a 29.6% rate (288th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make, shooting 31.3% from deep.

Maine has won the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 10.9 (113th in college basketball) while forcing 14.0 (85th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.