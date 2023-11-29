How to Watch Maine vs. Holy Cross on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (4-4) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Maine vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine Stats Insights
- This season, the Black Bears have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have hit.
- In games Maine shoots higher than 47.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Crusaders are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Black Bears sit at 309th.
- The Black Bears score 71.3 points per game, seven fewer points than the 78.3 the Crusaders give up.
- Maine is 2-0 when scoring more than 78.3 points.
Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Maine scored 16.7 more points per game (78.5) than it did in away games (61.8).
- In 2022-23, the Black Bears surrendered 67 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.1.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Maine performed better at home last season, averaging 7.5 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ North Florida
|L 67-58
|UNF Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ South Florida
|W 70-59
|Yuengling Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 75-56
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/3/2023
|Brown
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
