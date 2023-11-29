The Maine Black Bears (4-4) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

This season, the Black Bears have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have hit.

In games Maine shoots higher than 47.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Crusaders are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Black Bears sit at 309th.

The Black Bears score 71.3 points per game, seven fewer points than the 78.3 the Crusaders give up.

Maine is 2-0 when scoring more than 78.3 points.

Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Maine scored 16.7 more points per game (78.5) than it did in away games (61.8).

In 2022-23, the Black Bears surrendered 67 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.1.

When it comes to three-pointers, Maine performed better at home last season, averaging 7.5 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage away from home.

