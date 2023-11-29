Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Cumberland County, Maine today, we've got the information.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Biddeford High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
