The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Curry tallied 35 points and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-112 win versus the Spurs.

Below, we break down Curry's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 29.7 29.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.3 Assists 4.5 3.9 4.0 PRA -- 38.2 37.4 PR -- 34.3 33.4 3PM 5.5 5.3 5.2



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Kings

Curry is responsible for attempting 18.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.0 per game.

Curry is averaging 12.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 26.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Curry's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Warriors rank 11th in possessions per game with 102.7.

The Kings are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, allowing 115.3 points per game.

The Kings are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.9 rebounds per game.

The Kings concede 27.2 assists per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Kings are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Stephen Curry vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 32 21 5 3 4 0 0 10/27/2023 35 41 4 4 7 0 2

