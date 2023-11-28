Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Penobscot County, Maine today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewiston High School at Hampden Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hampden, ME
- Conference: AA North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
