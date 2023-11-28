Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kennebec County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Kennebec County, Maine today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Messalonskee High School at Edward Little High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Auburn, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maranacook Community High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monmouth Academy at Waterville Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Waterville, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.